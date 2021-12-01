Browsing : LATEST NEWS
The Sundance Institute on Friday announced six finalists in its search for a new host…
As in years past, varied artists SHOOT interviewed for phase one of its The Road…
One of the few moments of levity in “Longlegs” — the Neon horror film in…
Bob Newhart, the deadpan accountant-turned-comedian who became one of the most popular TV stars of…
An iconoclastic filmmaking legend and one of the world’s most enduring musical acts headline this…
We have a complex relationship with disaster movies. Just look at the discussion about a…
Production company Good Times has added TJ O’Grady-Peyton to its directorial roster for U.S. commercial…
With less overall entries due to the shortened TV season, this year’s Emmy nominations probably…
For the sixth straight year, Apple has found a place in the primetime commercial Emmy…
“The Bear” went on a tear at Wednesday morning’s Emmy nominations with a comedy-series record…
A movie armorer has asked a judge to dismiss her involuntary manslaughter conviction or convene…
Writer and director William Stefan Smith has signed with Biscuit Filmworks for commercial representation in…
Former TV personality Carlos Watson was convicted Tuesday in a federal financial conspiracy case about…
Tool, a noted production partner for commercials, AI, and live experiences, has signed director Leo…
Director Lan Freedman has joined Camp Lucky for U.S. representation spanning commercials and branded content.…
The 2024 Toronto International Film Festival will kick off with David Gordon Green’s Nutcrackers starring…